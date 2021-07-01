All In Credit Union donates to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

DALEVILLE — Amanda Hahn, All In Credit Union Marketing Manager, Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union Vice President of Marketing, and Tara Baker, All In Credit Union Regional Manager, present a check for funds raised for Cystic Fibrosis by branches in the Wiregrass region.

All In Credit Union donated $15,695 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) after a company-wide fundraising campaign in April and May. In addition to the generosity of All In employees and members who raised $8,695, All In Credit Union also donated $7,000 to CFF. All In Credit Union branches in the Wiregrass area raised $6,269 for this important cause.

All In Credit Union is a sponsor of the CFF Great Strides Walks in Dothan and Mobile each year. For more than a decade, All In Credit Union has donated more than $190,000 to CFF. More than 70,000 people worldwide have this incurable disease, with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation leading the search for a cure. Additionally, the Foundation has developed several care facilities that help those with Cystic Fibrosis receive proper care and treatment. By donating to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, All In Credit Union allows the Foundation to continue its hard work and research in a meaningful way.

“We are so proud of our employees and how they have showcased their generosity and creativity through the fundraising,” said Scarbrough. “We are thankful that we have the opportunity to give back to organizations like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which help thousands of people every day who battle this debilitating illness.”

