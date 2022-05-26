 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All In Credit Union donates to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

All In Credit Union donates to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Joseph Brackins, All In Credit Union Business Development Officer, presents a check to Elaine Jones, Senior Development Director with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, for All In Wiregrass contributions.

All In Credit Union donated $15,434 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation after a company-wide fundraising campaign in April and May.

In addition to the generosity of All In employees and members who raised $8,434, All In Credit Union also donated $7,000 to CFF. All In Credit Union branches in the Wiregrass area raised $6,692 for this important cause.

All In Credit Union is a sponsor of the CFF Great Strides Walks in Dothan and Mobile each year. For more than a decade, All In Credit Union has donated more than $200,000 to CFF. More than 70,000 people worldwide have this incurable disease, with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation leading the search for a cure.

Additionally, the Foundation has developed several care facilities that help those with Cystic Fibrosis receive proper care and treatment. By donating to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, All In Credit Union allows the Foundation to continue its hard work and research in a meaningful way.

“We are so proud of our employees and how they have showcased their generosity and creativity through the fundraising,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union Vice President of Marketing. “We are thankful that we have the opportunity to give back to organizations like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which help thousands of people every day who battle this debilitating illness.”

