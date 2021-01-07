 Skip to main content
All In Credit Union donates to Wiregrass Area Food Bank
  Updated
SUBMITTED

All In Credit Union donated to Wiregrass Food Bank following its annual food drive.

In preparation for the holiday season, All In employees and members joined together in a company-wide effort to collect food and supplies for local organizations.

This year, as part of the organization’s #WeGiveBack efforts, the Credit Union was able to assist nine organizations in preparing for the holiday season.

The organizations include: Chipola Family Ministries – Marianna, Fla.; Cross Over Ministry – Opp, Ala.; Dale County Rescue Mission – Ozark, Ala.; Enterprise Christian Mission - Enterprise, Ala.; Feeding the Gulf Coast - Mobile, Ala.; Food For Thought - Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; New Harmony Baptist Church Food Pantry - DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; Pike County Salvation Army - Troy, Ala.

“We want to thank our members and employees for their generosity this year. There are many families in our communities who are in need, and we are grateful to be in a position to help,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union’s vice president of marketing.

Pictured (L-R) are: Jan Maund, All In Credit Union Branch Manager at Dothan – Park Avenue; Sarah Herrell, All In Credit Union Branch Manager at Dothan – Montgomery Highway; Hunter Phillips, Mortgage Loan Processor; Brett Pearson, All In Credit Union Branch Manager at Dothan – Woodburn.

