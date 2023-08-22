All in Credit Union recently hosted a Financial Summer Camp for members of the Wiregrass Boys & Girls Club. The camp is designed to teach participants the benefits of understanding money and financial basics.

During the program, third through fifth-grade students learned the difference between wants and needs and the importance of budgeting. Students were also taught how to set long-term and short-term goals and how to achieve these goals over a realistic amount of time while exhibiting financial maturity.

“We’re excited to be able to hold our annual financial summer camps. This hands-on learning experience is extremely beneficial for students,” Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union vice president of marketing, said in a press release. “This program is a great way to make learning about money fun. As the program grows, we hope to bring this education to more communities to help boost financial literacy for students.”

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.9 billion in assets. With 31 branches in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi, the organization provides personalized financial solutions to over 170,000 members worldwide.

For more information about All In Credit Union, visit www.allincu.com.