All In Credit Union named one of the most efficient credit unions in the nation

All In Credit Union has been ranked as one of the top 50 most efficient credit unions in the country with assets greater than $500 million according to CULytics, a data management platform that serves the credit union industry.
“Some of the most efficient credit unions at the top of the list are online or located in a single city. By contrast, All In Credit Union is ranked at number 16 while also serving a large geographic region with 25 locations, which makes this ranking even more impressive,” commented Charlie Mingus, Chairman of the Board for All In Credit Union.
All In was cited as one of the top 50 most efficient credit unions based on an efficiency ratio that is the measure of a credit union’s productivity and how much it cost a credit union to generate one dollar of revenue. The efficiency ratio, which All In has, means that operating expenses are a smaller percentage of income, unlike credit unions with a high or rising efficiency ratio that indicates that the credit union is losing a larger share of its revenue to overhead expenses.
“This is quite an accomplishment, considering the scope of our operations. We are proud of the strong, consistent growth All In Credit Union has continued to achieve while maintaining operating efficiencies and economies of scale,” stated Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO.
