All In Credit Union names Gayla Land as Commercial Lender

DALEVILLE – All In Credit Union is pleased to announce Gayla Land as the new Commercial Lender of Business Services. Land brings nearly two decades of sales and financial services experience to the Credit Union, adding value to Business Services operations with the addition of measurable sales strategies.

Land has 17 years of experience working in the financial services industry. She began in 2005 as the store manager of Wells Fargo in Dothan. In this role, she implemented individual and team sales goals and built partnerships with businesses and community members.

Before joining All In, Land served as the vice president and Financial Wellness Relationship manager for Regions Financial Corporation and as the corporate branch manager at Five Star Credit Union. Her desire to build community relationships and lead others to success led her to Leadership Dothan in 2010, where she learned the principles of teamwork and collaboration in the workplace.

Along with industry certifications and accreditations, Land received her bachelor of Psychology and Counseling, summa cum laude, from Troy University. With a strong passion for helping others, Land went on to learn American Sign Language to provide financial education to members of the Deaf community through the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.

“Gayla’s experience in leadership positions has taught her the importance of being proactive in finding solutions for businesses so that their day-to-day operations run as smoothly as possible,” said Chad Meeks, vice president of Business Services at All In Credit Union. “All In Credit Union is proud to have Gayla Land in the role of Commercial Lender. We look forward to watching Gayla serve the business community with excellence.”

Land is looking forward to sharing her expertise and knowledge with All In. “I am delighted to join an organization focused on serving the banking needs of businesses in our community and being a part of such a phenomenal team.”