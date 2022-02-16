All In Credit Union names Mullins as Vice President of Human Resources

All In Credit Union is pleased to announce Douglas Mullins as Vice President of Human Resources. Mullins brings nearly two decades of HR experience to the Credit Union and is a retired veteran of the United States Air Force.

During his 25 years in the Air Force, Mullins began managing a Human Resource office in 2004 at Kessler Air Force Base in Mississippi. In this role, he supervised military and civilian personnel in addition to providing oversight for diversity and leadership training. Prior to joining All In, Mullins served as Human Resources Coordinator and Vice President of People and Development for Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union.

Along with industry certifications and accreditations, Mullins received his Master of Computer Resources and Information Management from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Bobby Michael, President and CEO of All In Credit Union, stated, “We’re extremely pleased to have Doug join our team and share his extensive knowledge in a role that is vital to the care and well-being of our employees.”

Mullins is looking forward to the opportunities that await him at All In.

“I am honored to be selected for this position and feel grateful to work for an organization that has its members as its primary focus. As the VP of Human Resources, I will prioritize the needs of our employees along with developing and offering premium products and services to the businesses with whom we work.”