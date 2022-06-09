All In Credit Union surpasses United Way giving

DALEVILLE – All In Credit Union has been a consistent supporter and participant of the United Way campaign for more than a decade. After exceeding the original Giving Goal by more than $10,000, All In decided to set the bar even higher at $31,000 during the next Giving Campaign. All In employees surpassed that goal, yet again, with a total of $39,371.64.

All In Credit Union was recently recognized as one of the Top 16 Companies at the Wiregrass United Way Annual Meeting based on totals for the 2021-2022 campaign year. United Way is committed to improving lives by caring for others and advancing the common good. They prioritize offering access to education, teaching financial stability and improving the quality of healthcare of the communities they serve.

Bobby Michael, President/CEO of All In Credit Union, is proud to have surpassed the giving goal and continues to increase their United Way spending each year. “Our employees and organization are constantly evaluating how we can improve the lives of our members and the communities that we serve. We believe United Way’s mission and focus is in line with our core values and the funds we give to them are making a tremendous impact.”