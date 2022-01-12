All In goes green with solar

All In Credit Union (AICU) recently created an initiative to install solar panels at certain branch locations.

The panels have produced substantial cost savings to the organization and created processes that are more environmentally friendly.

“Installing solar panels has been a priority for the credit union and a trend we hope to see others follow,” AICU President/CEO Bobby Michael said. “At All In, we are committed to maximizing energy efficiency while cutting future costs. This combination is both good for the bottom line and the environment.”

After surveys to determine which branches would be able to effectively process energy from solar panels, installation was completed at five locations. The anticipated savings of these five locations is over $1.2 million in utility costs.

The energy conserved is enough to provide electricity to 36 homes per year in the communities in which these branches are located.

“In reviewing the savings as a result of using solar, we have found an average savings of 28% on power costs for these five locations since installation. With a 30-year life expectancy for these panels, we anticipate a continued positive return on investment for the next three decades,” Michael said. “Along with being eco-friendly, the savings from solar will extend our resources so that we can do more for the communities and members we serve.”