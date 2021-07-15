All Wiregrass counties now at 'very high risk' for COVID spread

All Wiregrass counties are now listed as “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19 based on the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Thursday, the risk indicator on the department’s online COVID-19 dashboard was updated to reflect the change in categories, putting much of the state in the very high risk category.
As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations ticked up, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) also announced Thursday that it will resume daily updates to its COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard – one of four dashboards the department uses. ADPH decreased updates to three times a week in early June as numbers went down to some of their lowest rates during the pandemic.
But with COVID-19, things can change.
As of Thursday, five counties – Winston, Fayette, Wilcox, Lowndes and Conecuh – have been labeled high risk, while Colbert, Greene, Choctaw, Cleburne, Clay and Russell are listed as moderate risk. Nine counties are listed as low risk: Escambia, Bullock, Coosa, Jackson, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, Bibb and Perry.
Alabama’s remaining 47 counties – including all eight Wiregrass counties – are in the red on the color-coded risk indicator.
In Dothan, Flowers Hospital reported 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and Southeast Health had 16 on Thursday.
Across the state, hospitalizations have been increasing over the past few weeks and as of Thursday, there were 367 people hospitalized with COVID-19 among the 101 hospitals reporting data to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Hospitalizations around the state had reached as low as 166 on June 20 before starting to trend upward in early July.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama climbed 39% from June 26 to July 9, according to ADPH.
The percentage of positive tests have also spiked in the last week, jumping from 4.7% positive to 7.7% positive, even though the number of tests being done has not increased. This is the highest the state’s percent positivity has been since February.
ADPH cautioned residents about the different variants of COVID-19 currently circulating in the Alabama.
As of July 9, there were four variants of concern reported in the state: Alpha (820 cases), Beta (2 cases), Gamma (31 cases), and Delta (56 cases).
“These variants are more transmissible, specifically the Alpha and the Delta, and some variants have less response to treatments such as monoclonal antibodies,” a Thursday ADPH update stated.
Earlier this week, the ADPH released information that more 96% of the 529 deaths due to COVID-19 since April 1 were people who were unvaccinated. In Alabama, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, there have been nearly 1.6 million people fully vaccinated.
The demand for vaccinations has dropped around the state. On Wednesday, only 4,124 doses of vaccine were administered in the state. On April 8 – the height of vaccine administration in the state – there were 45,178 vaccine doses given.
“Young people and others who are taking a wait-and-see stance on vaccination should be aware that they need to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities by getting vaccinated as soon as they can,” the ADPH update stated. “Safe, effective and free vaccine shields vulnerable people and saves lives.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.