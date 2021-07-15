All Wiregrass counties now at 'very high risk' for COVID spread

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Across the state, hospitalizations have been increasing over the past few weeks and as of Thursday, there were 367 people hospitalized with COVID-19 among the 101 hospitals reporting data to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Hospitalizations around the state had reached as low as 166 on June 20 before starting to trend upward in early July.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama climbed 39% from June 26 to July 9, according to ADPH.

The percentage of positive tests have also spiked in the last week, jumping from 4.7% positive to 7.7% positive, even though the number of tests being done has not increased. This is the highest the state’s percent positivity has been since February.

ADPH cautioned residents about the different variants of COVID-19 currently circulating in the Alabama.

As of July 9, there were four variants of concern reported in the state: Alpha (820 cases), Beta (2 cases), Gamma (31 cases), and Delta (56 cases).

“These variants are more transmissible, specifically the Alpha and the Delta, and some variants have less response to treatments such as monoclonal antibodies,” a Thursday ADPH update stated.