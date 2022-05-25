Alpha Kappa Alpha awards scholarships

The Kappa Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. awarded $8,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors during its annual essay/oratorical competition in April.

High school seniors who live in the Wiregrass and plan to attend a college or university in the fall were invited to participate in the scholarship event by writing a 500-750 word essay on a given topic and submitting a video recording of the presentation. Two scholarship opportunities were available.

Scholarships in the amounts of $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $750 for third place were awarded to Addy Robinson from Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Dyshunta McDaniel of Enterprise High School, and John Alloway of Charles Henderson High School, respectively. Each responded to an essay prompt that said, “As a graduating senior, how have you prepared yourself to be successful as a college student in your chosen career field?”

The sorority also awarded three HBCU Legacy Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to students who will be attending a Historically Black College or University. The topic for this essay was “Do you believe that HBCU’s prepare students for successful careers?” The recipients of these scholarships were Bryson Powers, Soniyah Chambers, and Erica Doss, all from Andalusia High School.

In addition, seven $250 book stipends were awarded to the following students: Dayonna Barber, Dothan High School; Soniyah Chambers, Andalusia High School, Erica Doss, Andalusia High School; Abralem Howard, Jr., Dothan High School; Jasalyn Jernigan, Barbour County High School; Bryson Powers, Andalusia High School, and Keyanna Stovall, Northside Methodist Academy.

“The students who submitted essays this year were from all parts of the Wiregrass area and are outstanding examples of academic excellence and engaged community leaders, said Scholarship Committee Chairperson Tara Simmons Harris. “We are fortunate to be able to play a part in the advancement of their academic careers.”

Colonel Teresa A. Townsend, Ret., of Enterprise is the president of the Kappa Pi Omega Chapter, which currently has approximately 100 members from the Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, and Troy areas. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is the first historically African-American sorority. It is currently composed of more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters with an international membership of more than 300,000 women who engage in programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of their local communities.