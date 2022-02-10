Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates 114 years of service

The Kappa Pi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the Mu Alpha undergraduate chapter at Troy University held a joint virtual Founders’ Day observance to commemorate the 114th anniversary of the organization’s establishment.

Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington D.C. in January 1908. The event also highlighted the charter of the local graduate chapter in 1976 and the Troy University undergraduate chapter in 1978.

The theme of the Founders’ Day program was “Connecting the Excellence of Our Past with the Promise of Our Future.” Special guests included Alpha Kappa Alpha’s South Eastern Regional Director Mitzi Dease Page of Jackson, Mississippi, and WSFA television news anchor Valorie Lawson of Montgomery, who delivered the keynote address. More than 100 sorority members from around the Wiregrass attended the virtual event on Sunday, Jan. 30.