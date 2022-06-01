 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alpha Kappa Alpha donates books to local school

Faine Elementary School students select books donated by AKA through the RIF program.

Faine Elementary School in Dothan was the recipient of nearly 100 books donated by the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. The book donation was a result of the Kappa Pi Omega chapter’s long-standing partnership with Reading is Fundamental, the nation’s largest children’s literacy nonprofit organization.

The books were distributed on May 17 to third- and fifth-grade students at the school. “Our goal is to encourage students to read,” said project chairperson Loretta Wilson of Dothan. Faine Elementary is the adoptive school of the Kappa Pi Omega chapter.

With a goal of inspiring children to read and help improve academic performance, Kappa Pi Omega has operated a RIF program since 1978. The original distribution sites were in Slocomb and

Enterprise. More than 126,000 books have been distributed to Pre-K through 12th grade students who might not otherwise receive books or visit the library.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is the first historically African-American sorority. It is currently composed of more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters with an international membership of more than 300,000 women who engage in programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of their local communities.

Colonel Teresa A. Townsend, Ret., of Enterprise is the president of the local chapter, which currently has approximately 100 members from the Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, and Troy areas.

