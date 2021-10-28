Amateur cooks go nuts for recipe contest

Jessica VanAnda had never tried her hand at the National Peanut Festival recipe contest.
But she decided to try it this year and entered every category other than cakes in the adult division. It paid off. VanAnda of Fountain, Florida, walked away with multiple ribbons and won the overall grand prize in the adult division for her Southern Butter Nut Cupcakes.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this,” VanAnda said. “I’m very one of those kind of people – I’m all or none. I would have done the cakes, but I ran out of time. It was 2 o’clock this morning and I was ready to go to bed.”
The 2021 National Peanut Festival Recipe Contest was held Thursday at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, as was the cake decorating contest.
While VanAnda won the adult division grand prize, the student grand prize went to Natalie Brosseau of Enterprise for her candies entry, Nana’s Peanut Butter Bonbons.
The recipes that VanAnda used for her cupcakes and her gooey muffins originated with her grandmother, but she added to them for the contest. She started practicing her recipes about two weeks ago with her husband and co-workers serving as taste-testers for the cupcakes, muffins, cookies, candies, and pies.
“It was a lot of fun; I really enjoyed it,” VanAnda said. “I’ve heard about this before, but I’ve just never done it.”
With the National Peanut Festival – and all the activities surrounding it – canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, volunteers were not sure what to expect for this year’s recipe contest. While entries came in slowly in the morning, things picked up by the time judging started.
New Brockton siblings Ava, Lyla, and Landon Miller – 12, 10, and 7 respectively – entered recipes they thought would taste good. Ava made peanut butter fudge and a chocolate peanut butter pie; Lyla made a peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter and chocolate buckeyes; and Landon baked chocolate chip peanut butter cookies.
Pam Bland of Haleburg entered the adult division with a peanut butter and jelly cake, Chocolate Peanut Butter Surprise Cupcakes, Cornflake Crunches, and a peanut pie. Bland was going to make peanut butter bread but ran out of time.
Bland first participated in the recipe contest in 2019 and won a first place ribbon for her Nutter Butter peanut butter cake. Disappointed that the 2020 contest was canceled, Bland said she was ready for this year. She’s even making plans for the 2022 contest.
“I’ve been super excited,” Bland said. “I’ve been practicing different recipes, sampling them and just trying to get everything together so I could make some stuff. I’m just excited. Win or not, I’ve had a good time. I enjoy cooking. I love doing this. I love the peanut festival; we’re looking forward to coming this year.”
