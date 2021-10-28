Amateur cooks go nuts for recipe contest

Jessica VanAnda had never tried her hand at the National Peanut Festival recipe contest.

But she decided to try it this year and entered every category other than cakes in the adult division. It paid off. VanAnda of Fountain, Florida, walked away with multiple ribbons and won the overall grand prize in the adult division for her Southern Butter Nut Cupcakes.

“This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this,” VanAnda said. “I’m very one of those kind of people – I’m all or none. I would have done the cakes, but I ran out of time. It was 2 o’clock this morning and I was ready to go to bed.”

The 2021 National Peanut Festival Recipe Contest was held Thursday at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, as was the cake decorating contest.

While VanAnda won the adult division grand prize, the student grand prize went to Natalie Brosseau of Enterprise for her candies entry, Nana’s Peanut Butter Bonbons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recipes that VanAnda used for her cupcakes and her gooey muffins originated with her grandmother, but she added to them for the contest. She started practicing her recipes about two weeks ago with her husband and co-workers serving as taste-testers for the cupcakes, muffins, cookies, candies, and pies.