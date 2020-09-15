Amazon devices connect COVID patients, hospital staff at Southeast Health

The Echo Show devices were received in late June and have been in use for nearly two months now. Amazon donated to devices specifically for use for COVID-19 patients.

Southeast Health has the devices in each one of the hospital’s designated COVID rooms as well as nurse’s stations and physician areas around the hospital, said Eric Daffron, chief information officer at Southeast Health.

“You can’t connect from outside,” Daffron said. “It stays secure within our network.”

Nurses use the devices to conduct their hourly patient rounds. If alone, nurses can take their masks off so patients can actually see their faces, which puts some patients more at ease.

“They can’t see your face because you’ve got a mask on, a face shield and goggles and a gown – it just becomes an intimidating environment when that happens,” Daffron said. “It helps for them to be able to see the caregivers, to more clearly see their faces.”

The hospital also received 74 Amazon Fire tablets, which Daffron said will be used to connect patients with their loved ones.

Daffron said the experience has shown how useful the video technology can be in a healthcare setting even in a post-pandemic world.

“We’re going to see more and more of that telemedicine use stay in the mainstream and not just go back to normal where everything is in person,” Daffron said.

