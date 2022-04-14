AMEA and its members announce 2022 scholarship winners

Forty high school seniors will enroll in a four-year college/university, community college, and/or vocational school in Alabama this year with help from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) and its 11 Members through the 2022 AMEA Scholarship Program.

This year’s Dothan-area AMEA Scholarship Program recipients include:

Callie Olivia Anderson, Providence Christian School, Dothan

Larrison Grace Everett, Providence Christian School, Dothan

Charlie Thomas Malugen, Northside Methodist Academy, Dothan

Cassidy Leigh Perry, Ridgecrest Christian School, Dothan

Each of the 40 scholarship recipients will receive a $2,500 scholarship for a total of $100,000 awarded in this year’s program. AMEA received 156 scholarship applications in the 2022 program.

Since 1992, AMEA and its Members have provided over $3 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA Members.

To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA Member city electric utility and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.

“We take our role as a good corporate citizen seriously,” said Fred D. Clark, Jr., AMEA President & CEO. “That’s why we, along with our Members, support education initiatives, like the AMEA Scholarship Program, that contribute to making our state economically competitive. We congratulate this year’s scholarship winners.”

AMEA, a joint action agency formed in 1981, is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama, which serve approximately 350,000 customers in the cities of Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.