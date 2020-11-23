An invitation to join our digital audience and support community journalism

There is a photograph my sister recently found of me in my youth that speaks volumes about my professional life. In this classic black and white snapshot of yesteryear, I am sitting in front of a manual typewriter, probably an Underwood, leaned forward and pecking at the keys – and laying next to me in the chair is a folded newspaper.

A journalism future was promising when I was no more than 8 years old – my parents’ baby, the youngest of seven, was on his way to a life of newsprint and ink. Today, some 50-plus years later, I’m still in front of a keyboard, although much smaller and easier to use, writing this column that is in today’s Eagle print edition as well as part of the digital edition at dothaneagle.com.

How times have changed – the informative and growing digital edition was not even a consideration for newspapers when I entered my first smoked-filled, typewriter-clicking newsroom.

Similar to most of today’s businesses, the onslaught and unbelievable growth of the internet continues to evolve the newspaper industry to more than just print and ink. Although the journey of newspapers has been unpredictable in recent years, there is one aspect that remains constant at the Eagle: delivering quality community journalism to our audience, no matter the platform, is what we do.