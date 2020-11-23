An invitation to join our digital audience and support community journalism

There is a photograph my sister recently found of me in my youth that speaks volumes about my professional life. In this classic black and white snapshot of yesteryear, I am sitting in front of a manual typewriter, probably an Underwood, leaned forward and pecking at the keys – and laying next to me in the chair is a folded newspaper.
A journalism future was promising when I was no more than 8 years old – my parents’ baby, the youngest of seven, was on his way to a life of newsprint and ink. Today, some 50-plus years later, I’m still in front of a keyboard, although much smaller and easier to use, writing this column that is in today’s Eagle print edition as well as part of the digital edition at dothaneagle.com.
How times have changed – the informative and growing digital edition was not even a consideration for newspapers when I entered my first smoked-filled, typewriter-clicking newsroom.
Similar to most of today’s businesses, the onslaught and unbelievable growth of the internet continues to evolve the newspaper industry to more than just print and ink. Although the journey of newspapers has been unpredictable in recent years, there is one aspect that remains constant at the Eagle: delivering quality community journalism to our audience, no matter the platform, is what we do.
I believe it was newspaper columnist James Kilpatrick who coined the phrase “a daily miracle” when describing the production of a daily print edition. Today, in addition to the print edition, the delivery of the “daily miracle” includes a multitude of online platforms and newsletters that are updated 24/7 and available to subscribers at the touch of a button.
Today’s replica e-edition, which never leaves black ink on your fingertips, and unlimited access to dothaneagle.com, are the delivery platform of choice for a growing number of readers whose lifestyle demands immediate information at the swipe of a smart phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop.
The Eagle’s digital edition is delivered to a subscriber’s email each morning and alerts highlighting breaking or trending news post frequently each day. The Eagle, Dothan’s oldest and most trusted community news source, also has a vivid Facebook page and Twitter account followed by thousands.
Your subscription, whether digital or print, also helps support the efforts of our dedicated staff members to produce quality community and informative journalism that impacts Wiregrass residents.
Today, more than ever as we navigate through the pandemic that has impacted our lives forever, an informed public is vital. And, there is no better way to stay informed about the place we call home than via the Eagle’s digital edition and unlimited access to dothaneagle.com.
In advance, I thank you and welcome your choice to join us digitally as we race toward 2021 and leave 2020 in the rearview mirror.
Terry Connor is editor of the Dothan Eagle and a dedicated follower of dothaneagle.com, the newspaper’s e-edition and many of its informative digital newsletters.
