Andalusia airport gives lift to Southeast Alabama aerospace hub

ANDALUSIA - Covington County’s South Alabama Regional Airport has become a busy hub for aviators traveling throughout the Southeast.

The airport has a heliport that provides hot and cold refueling services to civilian and military helicopters, as well as an airfield café that brings in hundreds of pilots daily.

In addition, the airport’s industrial park is home to maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, and there’s also a satellite campus of the Alabama Aviation College.

“Our vision for South Alabama Regional Airport is to be the gateway for Covington County, along with being the best on the ground for the best in the air,” said Jed Blackwell, the airport executive director.

Blackwell said the main draw for the airport is its quality facilities and competitive fuel prices. The biggest thing that sets it apart from other airports is a contract to provide refueling services for all government aircraft.

Three-quarters of the military aircraft served by the airport hail from Fort Rucker, the longtime training center for U.S. Army aviation.

“We’ve developed and maintained a strong relationship with them, and we take a lot of pride in providing our men and women in uniform with quality services,” Blackwell said.