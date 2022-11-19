Animal Tracks: Adopt a working cat

All the cats featured this week are working cats. They would prefer to be outside and work for their keep. All they would need would be some food, water, and a safe place to sleep. All are fixed and vaccinated.

There are also lots of other dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.