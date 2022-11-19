 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal Tracks: Adopt a working cat

All the cats featured this week are working cats. They would prefer to be outside and work for their keep. All they would need would be some food, water, and a safe place to sleep. All are fixed and vaccinated.

There are also lots of other dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Animal Tracks: Biz

Biz
Animal Tracks: Buff

Buff
Animal Tracks: Cola

Cola
Animal Tracks: Diablo

Diablo
Animal Tracks: Noah

Noah
Animal Tracks: Sabrina

Sabrina
Animal Tracks: Valentine

Valentine
Animal Tracks: Velvet

Velvet
Animal Tracks: Viola

Viola
Animal Tracks: Voodoo

Voodoo
