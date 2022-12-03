Animal Tracks: Pets in need homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Chase is a big energetic boy that would love a yard to run.

Lita is a black hound mix that will talk to get your attention.

Mary Jane is a sweet girl looking for a new home.

Sally is a big girl with a sweet nature.

Sebastian is a big goofy boy that likes to play.

Cats

Caitlyn is a pretty, petite calico/tabby.

Daffodil is a sweet girl with a beautiful orange and white coat.

Felix likes attention and loves to be petted.

Maybelline got her name from her eyes that look like she has on eyeliner.

Mitzi is a bit shy and needs a new home to feel safe and loved.