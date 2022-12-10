 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Pets in need homes

  • 0

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CatsAustin is a cute, little energetic boy.

Betsy is a sweet girl who needs a new home.

Bingo is a handsome, medium-haired brown tabby male.

Gomez is very playful and outgoing.

People are also reading…

Landon would love to be at a home of his own.

Lunar is a pretty black and white female.

Parker has the sweetest face.

Roma has raised her babies and ready for her next adventure.

Spell is a large, handsome male.

Zelda is a cute little tabby girl.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Austin

Austin
+9 
Animal Tracks: Betsy

Betsy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Bingo

Bingo
+9 
Animal Tracks: Gomez

Gomez
+9 
Animal Tracks: Landon

Landon
+9 
Animal Tracks: Lunar

Lunar
+9 
Animal Tracks: Parker

Parker
+9 
Animal Tracks: Roma

Roma
+9 
Animal Tracks: Spell

Spell
+9 
Animal Tracks: Zelda

Zelda
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elba man dies in two-vehicle crash

Elba man dies in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday in Coffee County has claimed the life of an Elba man, according to an Alab…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert