Animal Tracks: Pets in need homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CatsAustin is a cute, little energetic boy.

Betsy is a sweet girl who needs a new home.

Bingo is a handsome, medium-haired brown tabby male.

Gomez is very playful and outgoing.

Landon would love to be at a home of his own.

Lunar is a pretty black and white female.

Parker has the sweetest face.

Roma has raised her babies and ready for her next adventure.

Spell is a large, handsome male.

Zelda is a cute little tabby girl.