Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CatsBunny is a cute little girl that loves to play.

Cade is an energetic black and white male.

Carly has such a pretty face. She is sister to Bunny.

Dalton is a handsome grey tabby male.

Diego is a mischievous young male.

Evan is a sweet boy who likes to be petted.

Gabriel is a very talkative to get your attention.

Lupin is a friendly grey tabby male.

Rolo is an active male that would like a new home.

Soot is a handsome male with a shiny black coat.

