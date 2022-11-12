Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Bootsie is a sweet girl with a white triangle on her nose.

Decker is an outgoing male who likes attention.

Eli is a big boy with a shiny black coat.

Ethan is a bit shy but very sweet.

Scrappy is very energetic and likes to play.

Cats

Chloe is a pretty girl with a beautiful pastel tortoiseshell coat.

Mary is super friendly and demanding of attention.

Parker is a young, playful black and white male.

Pooh is a sweet boy who likes to be petted.

Susie is a pretty gray and white tabby.