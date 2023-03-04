There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Ava is a beautiful blue/grey pittie mix.

Butch is a big boy who would love a yard of his own.

Eden is a sweet girl that loves attention.

Elmo is a goofy boy that likes to play.

Emery has the sweetest nature.

Emmit needs a new forever home.

Grizz needs a new home to live out his golden years.

Mercury is one of the shelter’s favorites and loves belly rubs.

Rocky is very vocal to get your attention.

Tyra would like a new family to call her own.