Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Chip made his TV debut on “Live at Lunch” and would love to be a star in your home.

Djinn has genie aspirations as her name implies.

Ella is a beautiful dark colored tortoiseshell.

Garland is the opposite being a pastel torti.

Lilo is a sweet girl who talks to get attention.

Marlon is a playful orange tabby.

Oliver is a handsome little buff tabby.

Paisley is a sweet white and tabby girl.

Retro is very active and loves to play.

Tiptoe has her white socks on all four feet.

Chip

Chip
Djinn

Djinn
Ella

Ella
Garland

Garland
Lilo

Lilo
Marlon

Marlon
Oliver

Oliver
Paisley

Paisley
Retro

Retro
Tiptoe

Tiptoe
