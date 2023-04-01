Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Asia is a pretty girl with a shiny black coat.

Baron is very friendly and likes to be petted.

Lisa Marie is a very laid back and quite.

Nevada is a handsome tabby male with a nubby tail.

Torta is a beautiful torti with a stripe down her nose.

Dogs

Cowboy is a very handsome tan bully mix.

Ella is a sweet girl looking for a forever home.

Sumo is a goofy boy who likes attention.

Pup Pup is a bit shy and would love a family of her own.

Thor is an older gentleman that would like a home to live out his golden years.