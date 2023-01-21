Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Annabelle is an outgoing female who needs a yard to play in.

Fletcher is looking for a home of his very own.

Mac is a big handsome white and tan boy.

Newley is an energetic, friendly boy.

Possum is a sweet boy that likes attention.

Dazzle is a beautiful pastel torti with a sweet nature.

Evan is a large handsome brown tabby.

Faith is a young silver grey tabby.

Maggy is a pretty little buff female.

Mandy is an outgoing cali/tabby that likes to be petted.