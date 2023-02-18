There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Azul is a pretty girl with a blue/grey coat hence her name.

Bella is a silver cali/tabby with light orange spots.

Calla is a pastel calico with an unusual patterned coat.

Cassidy is a bit shy but would come around with a forever family.

Folly is a pretty torti female who would like a new home.

Gibbs is a striking boy with a silver coat.

Ingo is a sweet male with a white spot on his nose.

Karo made his television debut on the news this week.

Maddie is a big girl with a sweet nature.

Nathan is a sweet boy who likes to be petted.