 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

  • 0

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Ash is an outgoing boy with a shiny black coat.

Brinlee has a beautiful dark torti coat.

Bullfrog is a big, sweet male that loves attention.

Chessie is a friendly brown tabby female.

People are also reading…

Cleo is a pretty pastel torti.

Darla is a sweet little girl who likes to play.

Fairy is a very talkative female.

Frankie is brother to Darla and also very playful.

Jean-Claude is a handsome brown tabby male.

Onion may look gruff but he is a sweet large male.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Ash
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Brinlee
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Bullfrog
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Chessie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Cleo
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Darla
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Fairy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Frankie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Jean-Claude
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

Onion
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast. WDHN did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Dothan police Lt. Ronald Hall ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert