Animal Tracks: Pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Ash is an outgoing boy with a shiny black coat.

Brinlee has a beautiful dark torti coat.

Bullfrog is a big, sweet male that loves attention.

Chessie is a friendly brown tabby female.

Cleo is a pretty pastel torti.

Darla is a sweet little girl who likes to play.

Fairy is a very talkative female.

Frankie is brother to Darla and also very playful.

Jean-Claude is a handsome brown tabby male.

Onion may look gruff but he is a sweet large male.