There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBoots is a handsome black and tan shepherd mix.

Ennis is a sweet boy with a gentle nature.

Pup Pup is a shy girl who would come out with a family of her own.

Sunshine is a sweet girl who likes to be petted.

Twinkles is a medium size male with a spotted coat.

CatsClementine is a pretty orange and white tabby female.

Dolly is a sweet girl that likes attention.

Phantom has the most unusual markings.

Stevie is a funny girl that makes cute rumbling noises when you pet her.

Tish is a beauty with her shiny black coat.