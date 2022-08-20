Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

CatsCheerio is a young male gray tabby that is ready for a new home.

Cooper is a playful young male with big green eyes.

Davy looks fierce in his picture but is very sweet.

Dex is a handsome orange and white tabby that loves to play.

Harley is a bit shy, and she needs a new family to help her feel safe.

Jetta is a frisky little black and white female.

Otter is a sweet younger male brown tabby.

Roxie is a pretty young black and white female kitten.

Sandi is very sweet. She looks like she is wearing a mask.

Snickers is a playful brown and white tabby male.