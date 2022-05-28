Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsCoco is a sweet girl looking for a new home to call her own.

Haze is a younger male dog that would like to be part of the family.

Jamey is a very handsome red male with the sweetest face.

Sterling has that smile, and beautiful silver-colored eyes.

Tank is an older gentleman who is very vocal and likes attention.

CatsCallie is a sweet, pretty medium-haired pastel tortoiseshell.

Harlow is a pastel calico and would prefer to be an outside cat.

Isabel is also a pastel calico and would like to be outside.

Persephone is a beautiful big tortoiseshell who would be happiest outside.

Speckles is a handsome male who would like to be a working cat.