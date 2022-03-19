Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com.

Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsKing is a friendly male that needs a yard to call his own.

Mixon is a medium-sized male that would love a new home.

Ruby is quite outgoing and would make a great addition to a loving family.

Scrappy is a large, energetic male that needs lots of room to run.

Xena is a sweet girl with a lovely light tan and white coat.

CatsBoris is a big male that would like to be a working cat for you.

Catfish is another big male that would make an excellent outside cat.

Hendrix is a gray and white tabby that would like to be an outside explorer.

Mack has unusual markings on his face making him look tough.

Whiskers is a black and white female that would work for her keep.