 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsConner is a handsome brown and tan shepherd mix.

Leon is a friendly black and white hound mix.

Meatball is a goofy boy who likes to play.

Polly is a sweet girl looking for her new home.

Tiger is a pretty girl with a light brindle coat.

People are also reading…

CatsAlvin has a rather unusual shaped face.

Brody is a young male that would like being an outside cat.

Esmeralda is a pretty girl with her shiny black coat.

Graycie is a medium-haired silver and white tabby.

Kiera is another silver lady who would like to be a working cat.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Conner

Conner
+9 
Animal Tracks: Leon

Leon
+9 
Animal Tracks: Meatball

Meatball
+9 
Animal Tracks: Polly

Polly
+9 
Animal Tracks: Tiger

Tiger
+9 
Animal Tracks: Alvin

Alvin
+9 
Animal Tracks: Brody

Brody
+9 
Animal Tracks: Esmeralda

Esmeralda
+9 
Animal Tracks: Graycie

Graycie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Kiera

Kiera
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert