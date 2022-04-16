Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsConner is a handsome brown and tan shepherd mix.

Leon is a friendly black and white hound mix.

Meatball is a goofy boy who likes to play.

Polly is a sweet girl looking for her new home.

Tiger is a pretty girl with a light brindle coat.

CatsAlvin has a rather unusual shaped face.

Brody is a young male that would like being an outside cat.

Esmeralda is a pretty girl with her shiny black coat.

Graycie is a medium-haired silver and white tabby.

Kiera is another silver lady who would like to be a working cat.