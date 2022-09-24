 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBear is an energetic boy that would love a new family.

Ebro is a sweet boy who likes to play.

Jodee is a hound mix with a pretty red and white coat.

People are also reading…

Oren is a medium-sized boy who would like a new home.

Zara has the most unusual brindle-colored coat.

CatsDougie is a young male kitten with an elven face.

Jambo loves to play and would keep you entertained.

Lila is a big girl with a beautiful silver and white tabby coat.

Pancake is practicing to be a pirate, she just needs her eye patch.

Pepper is a sweet male who likes to be petted.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Bear

Bear
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ebro

Ebro
+9 
Animal Tracks: Jodee

Jodee
+9 
Animal Tracks: Oren

Oren
+9 
Animal Tracks: Zara

Zara
+9 
Animal Tracks: Dougie

Dougie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Jambo

Jambo
+9 
Animal Tracks: Lila

Lila
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pancake

Pancake
+9 
Animal Tracks: Pepper

Pepper
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert