Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBear is an energetic boy that would love a new family.

Ebro is a sweet boy who likes to play.

Jodee is a hound mix with a pretty red and white coat.

Oren is a medium-sized boy who would like a new home.

Zara has the most unusual brindle-colored coat.

CatsDougie is a young male kitten with an elven face.

Jambo loves to play and would keep you entertained.

Lila is a big girl with a beautiful silver and white tabby coat.

Pancake is practicing to be a pirate, she just needs her eye patch.

Pepper is a sweet male who likes to be petted.