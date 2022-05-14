Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes. You can even find cats that prefer to be outdoors.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

These featured cats are used to being outside, enjoy chasing mice and being able to do their own thing. They only need some food, water, and a safe place to sleep. They are all spayed or neutered and have had their vaccinations already.

They are also sponsored, so the adoption fee is waived for these cats.

If your looking for an outside cat, please visit the Dothan Animal Shelter.