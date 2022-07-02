Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Holt is a sweet boy looking for a new family.

Poppy is a bit shy; she needs a family to make her feel safe.

Sheba is an older little lady with a very outgoing nature.

Bear is a goofy boy who likes to play.

Hera has a beautiful dark brindle coat.

Cats

Snowflake is shy and would require someone patient to bring her out of her shell.

Marigold is an orange and white beauty without a tail.

Laken likes to be petted and have lots of attention.

Lady Di is a long-haired tortoiseshell who would like to spend her time outdoors.

Esther is another who would prefer to be an outside cat.