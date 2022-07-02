 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Holt is a sweet boy looking for a new family.

Poppy is a bit shy; she needs a family to make her feel safe.

Sheba is an older little lady with a very outgoing nature.

Bear is a goofy boy who likes to play.

People are also reading…

Hera has a beautiful dark brindle coat.

Cats

Snowflake is shy and would require someone patient to bring her out of her shell.

Marigold is an orange and white beauty without a tail.

Laken likes to be petted and have lots of attention.

Lady Di is a long-haired tortoiseshell who would like to spend her time outdoors.

Esther is another who would prefer to be an outside cat.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Holt

Holt
+9 
Animal Tracks: Poppy

Poppy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Sheba

Sheba
+9 
Animal Tracks: Bear

Bear
+9 
Animal Tracks: Hera

Hera
+9 
Animal Tracks: Snowflake

Snowflake
+9 
Animal Tracks: Marigold

Marigold
+9 
Animal Tracks: Laken

Laken
+9 
Animal Tracks: Lady Di

Lady Di
+9 
Animal Tracks: Esther

Esther
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elba man dies in two-vehicle crash

Elba man dies in two-vehicle crash

CHANCELLOR – A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. Friday has claimed the life of an Elba man, …

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert