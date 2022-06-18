Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Bam Bam is a large gray tabby female that would like to make her home with you.

Bear is a female with a shiny black and white coat.

Cassey is a female with the coloring of a Siamese.

Fawn is a younger kitten with a beautiful tortoiseshell coat.

Maxi is a sweet, playful little girl.

Olaff is a handsome male with an unusual cream colored coat.

Puddles is a large buff and white male.

Silver is a younger male with a handsome silver coat and stubby tail.

Simba is a big boy like the lion he is named after.

Winnie is a very laidback black female.