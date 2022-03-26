 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Ben is quite shy and needs a family to show him he’s safe and loved.

Julie is shy but with patience and time would make a great addition to your home.

Rocky is an energetic male that would love a yard of his own.

Shelly is a dark brindle female looking for her forever home.

Zeus is sweet and goofy and would love to make you laugh.

CatsDomino is an outgoing male who is very sweet.

Oreo is a bit shy but would come out with his very own family.

Rambler is a male cat that doesn’t mind working for his keep.

Sammy also would love to be a working cat for his family.

Sy is a medium-sized male with a handsome silver coat.

