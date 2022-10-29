 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBlue is a big goofy boy that loves attention.

Conan is a bit shy but would come out of his shell with the right person.

Diana has a sweet nature and likes to be petted.

People are also reading…

Norman is an older gentleman that would like a new home for his golden years.

Scrappy is high energy and likes to play.

CatsBlair is a very pretty girl with a medium black coat.

Groucho is a big boy who would prefer to be outside, but he doesn’t mind being petted.

Malone is a handsome boy that would love a new home.

Tassel is a silver beauty with a cute little bobtail.

Trixie is a love bug and is very vocal about it.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Blue

Blue
+9 
Animal Tracks: Conan

Conan
+9 
Animal Tracks: Diana

Diana
+9 
Animal Tracks: Norman

Norman
+9 
Animal Tracks: Scrappy

Scrappy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Blair

Blair
+9 
Animal Tracks: Groucho

Groucho
+9 
Animal Tracks: Malone

Malone
+9 
Animal Tracks: Tassel

Tassel
+9 
Animal Tracks: Trixie

Trixie
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Problems with Sunday's e-edition

Problems with Sunday's e-edition

The Eagle is experiencing problems with  Sunday's e-edition. Our technical support team has been notified, and we are working to get the situa…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert