Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBlue is a big goofy boy that loves attention.

Conan is a bit shy but would come out of his shell with the right person.

Diana has a sweet nature and likes to be petted.

Norman is an older gentleman that would like a new home for his golden years.

Scrappy is high energy and likes to play.

CatsBlair is a very pretty girl with a medium black coat.

Groucho is a big boy who would prefer to be outside, but he doesn’t mind being petted.

Malone is a handsome boy that would love a new home.

Tassel is a silver beauty with a cute little bobtail.

Trixie is a love bug and is very vocal about it.