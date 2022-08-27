 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Quinn is a very handsome black and white young male.

Nandu is also a young male and brother to Quinn.

Laker is the third brother in the group of handsome young males.

Neville is a very sweet young male kitten.

Nugget is a sassy little black and white female.

Roman is a very talkative flame point male who demands attention.

Sriracha, Kermit, Domino, and Hartley are all working cats and prefer to be outside. They are all fixed and up to date on shots.

