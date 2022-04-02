Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsDove is a sweet girl with a beautiful chocolate coat.

Haley is a smaller girl with a pleasing personality.

King is a big boy who would love to have a home of his own.

Liza is so sweet with her brindle eye patch.

Meatball is a big goofy male who likes to play.

Meena is a blue/gray girl who is a bit shy but sweet.

Mojo has a light brindle coat and loves attention.

Polly is medium-sized with a cute stubby tail.

Prada is a total love bug that lives to be petted.

River is an active, outgoing male that loves treats.