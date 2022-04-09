Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBen is a very sweet, gentle dog that is looking for his new home.

Brownie is a very energetic girl that loves to play and run.

Dove is very sweet like the chocolate she is named after.

Tanner is a very handsome tan and white male.

Zeus is a sweet dog that is happy just to be with you.

CatsBond is a handsome black and white male who likes to make biscuits.

Bunny is a very pretty calico that would like to be a lap baby.

Cheddar is a bit shy but he loves to be petted.

Gwen is a talkative gray tabby girl.

Sunny is a big boy with a handsome buff coat.