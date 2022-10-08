 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsAnnie is an older lady that would love a new home for her golden years.

Dolly is a sweet girl who loves attention.

Dunstan is an active male that would love a yard of his own.

People are also reading…

Eddie has a handsome red/brown coat.

Oreo is a sweet girl just like her name sake.

CatsDelmer is an outgoing, friendly young male.

Ginny is a young, pretty calico tabby.

Michelle has a beautiful dark gray coat.

Tonto is a playful younger male kitten.

Widget is a sweet girl who likes to be petted.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Annie

Annie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Delmer

Delmer
+9 
Animal Tracks: Dolly

Dolly
+9 
Animal Tracks: Dunstan

Dunstan
+9 
Animal Tracks: Eddie

Eddie
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ginny

Ginny
+9 
Animal Tracks: Michelle

Michelle
+9 
Animal Tracks: Oreo

Oreo
+9 
Animal Tracks: Tonto

Tonto
+9 
Animal Tracks: Widget

Widget
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert