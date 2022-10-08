Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsAnnie is an older lady that would love a new home for her golden years.

Dolly is a sweet girl who loves attention.

Dunstan is an active male that would love a yard of his own.

Eddie has a handsome red/brown coat.

Oreo is a sweet girl just like her name sake.

CatsDelmer is an outgoing, friendly young male.

Ginny is a young, pretty calico tabby.

Michelle has a beautiful dark gray coat.

Tonto is a playful younger male kitten.

Widget is a sweet girl who likes to be petted.