Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBama is an older gentleman who is looking for a new home to call his own.

Dude is a very outgoing male that likes to play.

King is another senior dog that would like a new home for his golden years.

Poppy is a sweet girl with a pretty blue/gray and white coat.

Rita has raised her family and is ready to start on a new adventure.

CatsHershey is a big friendly boy who likes attention.

Lexi is a younger girl who would like a new place to play.

Marnie is sister to Lexi and is ready for her own home.

Odessa is another sister who is ready to play.

Ripley is the last sister in the group and has a beautiful gray coat.