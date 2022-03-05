 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsCoco is an outgoing female with a painted face.

Julie has raised her puppies and is ready for her next adventure.

King is a big sweet boy that would make a great family dog.

Pinky got her name for her pretty pink toenails.

Shelly is a pretty girl with a dark brindle coat.

CatsAspen is a sweet little girl who is looking for her forever home.

Dewey is a very handsome and young white and black cat.

Nelda has a pretty scarecrow nose paint look.

Phillips is a friendly dark orange and white male.

Skip is a cute little black male with the biggest eyes.

