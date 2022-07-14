Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Dogs

Daisy is a medium-sized girl with a beautiful dark brindle coat.

Fynn is a friendly boy who would love a family of his own.

Chief is a sweet boy who likes belly rubs.

Geenie is a bit shy but very sweet.

Gloria is a pretty blonde-colored girl.

Cats

Capri is a sweet younger gray tabby female.

Ryland is an energetic gray and white male.

Squeak is a pretty calico-tabby girl.

Winny is quite talkative with a lot to say.

Wyatt is brother to Ryland and loves to play.