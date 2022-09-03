Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Boomer is a very spunky orange tabby male.

Conner is a handsome black and white male.

Dirk is a brown and white tabby male with a little tabby mustache.

Elvin is a very sweet and laidback male kitten.

Emily is a sweet little black tabby girl.

Flossie is a pretty girl with a shiny black coat.

Gina is black and white with a stripe between her eyes.

Hayden is a little shy but would show his playful side in a new home.

Madonna is a beautiful calico with a striking face.

Silver is a handsome young silver tabby male.