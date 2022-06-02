 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

  • 0

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Altoid is a solid white male that would be happiest outside.

Bennet is young male that would love to make his home with you.

Bowden is a solid black male that would also be happiest outside.

Jake would like to be a working cat for his keep.

People are also reading…

Orion is a big orange male that likes to be petted.

Percy is a very energetic young male that would keep you entertained.

Sammy is a friendly buff and white male.

Stamp is a younger buff male that loves to get attention.

Ziggy is a white and black male with unusual markings.

Zorro is a big black and white male that would prefer to be outside.

+9 
Animal Tracks: Altoid

Altoid
+9 
Animal Tracks: Bennet

Bennet
+9 
Animal Tracks: Bowden

Bowden
+9 
Animal Tracks: Jake

Jake
+9 
Animal Tracks: Orion

Orion
+9 
Animal Tracks: Percy

Percy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Sammy

Sammy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Stamp

Stamp
+9 
Animal Tracks: Ziggy

Ziggy
+9 
Animal Tracks: Zorro

Zorro
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Houston County Election Results

Houston County Election Results

Here are the unofficial election results from Houston County Tuesday night. These vote totals are unofficial and will be canvassed. The outsta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids under 5 moves closer to FDA approval

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert