Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

Cats

Altoid is a solid white male that would be happiest outside.

Bennet is young male that would love to make his home with you.

Bowden is a solid black male that would also be happiest outside.

Jake would like to be a working cat for his keep.

Orion is a big orange male that likes to be petted.

Percy is a very energetic young male that would keep you entertained.

Sammy is a friendly buff and white male.

Stamp is a younger buff male that loves to get attention.

Ziggy is a white and black male with unusual markings.

Zorro is a big black and white male that would prefer to be outside.