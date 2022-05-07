 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes.

To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan.

DogsBella is a sweet girl who is looking for a new home to call her own.

Bonita wants a family that will love and take care of her.

Dally is a younger female with a pretty brindle coat.

Rocko is a handsome and friendly bulldog mix.

Shelly is another female sporting a lovely brindle coat.

CatsFinnegan is a younger gray tabby male who is a complete love bug.

Indie is a handsome black and white male.

Juliet is a bit shy but enjoys being petted.

Karen is a lovely pastel tortoiseshell cat.

Tiffany is a friendly cat that likes attention.

